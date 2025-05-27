Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 813.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

