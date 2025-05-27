Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FTSD opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.