Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 117,867 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
