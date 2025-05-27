pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $437.37 Million

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One pumpBTC token can now be bought for approximately $103,441.92 or 0.94040454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $437.37 million and approximately $740.08 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109,525.10 or 0.99881790 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109,006.49 or 0.99408840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC was first traded on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 4,228 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 4,228.1668161. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 103,441.92474309 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

