Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,285 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of COPT Defense Properties worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CDP opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

