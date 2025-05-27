Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 10,384 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.