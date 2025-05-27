Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.4%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $232.67 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $146.62 and a 12-month high of $233.62. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $4.3222 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.