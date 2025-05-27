Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,190,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,962 shares of company stock worth $13,702,451 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $567.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.50 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.82.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

