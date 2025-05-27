Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 79,475 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Square Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

