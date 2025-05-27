Menard Financial Group LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,563,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ITRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.