Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.41 and a 200-day moving average of $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

In other news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,811.50. This trade represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

