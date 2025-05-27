LM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,168 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

