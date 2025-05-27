Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,318 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 166,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,441,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.8%

VNOM opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

