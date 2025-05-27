Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $88.36 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 481,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,356,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of American Tower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $211.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.