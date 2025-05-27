Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 609,961 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 609,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

