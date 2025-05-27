HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HilleVax by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in HilleVax by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HilleVax by 1,376.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

