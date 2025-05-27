Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $713,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.