Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

