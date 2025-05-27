Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $282.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

