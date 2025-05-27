Head-To-Head Comparison: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) vs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Recursion Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $7.66 million 0.44 -$7.88 million N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals $59.82 million 27.73 -$328.07 million ($1.77) -2.31

Analyst Ratings

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genetic Technologies and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals -579.52% -76.56% -55.68%

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals beats Genetic Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

