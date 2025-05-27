Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

