GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.