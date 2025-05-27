FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFEB opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (SFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

