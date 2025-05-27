Forum Financial Management LP Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

