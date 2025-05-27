First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Trimmed by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

