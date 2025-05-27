Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 329 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,730 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,688,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE FTAI opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

