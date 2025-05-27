Ascent Group LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 72,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

