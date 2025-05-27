BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

