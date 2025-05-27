Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 435 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,573,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 349,795 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,111,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

