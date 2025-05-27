Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,811 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

