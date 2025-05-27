Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

