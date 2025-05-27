argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $698.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $587.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.13 and a 200 day moving average of $613.08. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -667.74 and a beta of 0.57. argenx has a 12-month low of $359.37 and a 12-month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

