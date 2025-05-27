American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $841.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.34.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

