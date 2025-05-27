7,208 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

