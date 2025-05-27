3,599 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in NRG Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $161.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

