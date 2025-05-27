ABLE Financial Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6%

EMR stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

