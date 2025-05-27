Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,509 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,114,000 after buying an additional 1,209,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 949,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,424 shares during the period. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,075,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

