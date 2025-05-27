Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after buying an additional 764,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after buying an additional 349,161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

