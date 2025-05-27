334 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,345,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HubSpot by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,504,000 after buying an additional 109,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $614.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.04. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6,831.70, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.33.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

