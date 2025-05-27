10,808 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

