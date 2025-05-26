WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

