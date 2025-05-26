2,563 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $152.73 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $156.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

