B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,967 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

