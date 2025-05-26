LifeWealth Investments LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VTWO opened at $81.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.