Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $186.72 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,545,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

