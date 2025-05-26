42,240 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $202.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

