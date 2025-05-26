Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.40 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

