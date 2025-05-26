United Advisor Group LLC Buys 228 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on CAT
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE CAT opened at $343.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.25 and a 200-day moving average of $352.14.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.