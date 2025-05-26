Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 129.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.23 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.03%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

