Brooklyn FI LLC Buys Shares of 78,016 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

